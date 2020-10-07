Oprah Network’s Christmas Movie Gets Baked

The holiday TV movie Cooking Up Christmas filmed around Atlanta and Stone Mountain from late August to mid-September. Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf, pictured), Jen Harper (Greenleaf), Meagan Holder (TV One’s Born Again Virgin) and Giovonnie Samuels (Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) star in the yuletide feature for OWN, directed by Roger Bobb (Steppin’ Back to Love) and written by Atlanta resident and former Essence/Teen People Editor Angela Burt-Murray.