Quiet on the Set in Thomasville

Writer/producer/director Michael Carney (2017’s Same Kind of Different as Me) has been shooting his second feature film, Quiet in My Town, in Thomasville, Georgia, home base for his Noble Road Media company and its mission/ministry offshoot, Noble MVMT. Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House, Halt and Catch Fire, pictured), Johnathon Schaech (Jonah Hex in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Marc Blucas (ABC’s The Fix), Cassie Steele (The L.A. Complex), Brian McNamara (Army Wives) and Glenn Morshower (The Resident) are starring in the indie drama.