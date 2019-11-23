Annabeth_Gish

Quiet on the Set in Thomasville

Writer/producer/director Michael Carney (2017’s Same Kind of Different as Me) has been shooting his second feature film, Quiet in My Town, in Thomasville, Georgia, home base for his Noble Road Media company and its mission/ministry offshoot, Noble MVMT. Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House, Halt and Catch Fire, pictured), Johnathon Schaech (Jonah Hex in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Marc Blucas (ABC’s The Fix), Cassie Steele (The L.A. Complex), Brian McNamara (Army Wives) and Glenn Morshower (The Resident) are starring in the indie drama.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Quiet on the Set in Thomasville

Quiet on the Set in Thomasville

Call Sheet
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
Get Out! November 25 – December 1

Get Out! November 25 – December 1

Get Out!
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Movie Reviews
  • 23 Nov
  • 1
Knives Out

Knives Out

Movie Reviews
  • 23 Nov
  • 2
Second Aretha Project to Film in Atlanta

Second Aretha Project to Film in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 21 Nov
  • 0
The Report

The Report

Movie Reviews
  • 21 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top