Jamal_Woolard

Rap Sequel Super Turnt Turns Up in the ATL

Unbeknownst to anyone, the 2018 independent Atlanta-filmed hip-hop drama Turnt was such a massive success that there gon’ be a sequel ­– a super-sequel, as a matter of fact. Director/producer/writer/actor Mann Robinson is returning to film Super Turnt in the ATL Oct. 10 through Oct. 22. Jamal Woolard (All Eyez on Me, pictured), Torrei Hart and Khalidah Medlock will be back in their roles from the first film, alongside rapper Scarface, Melanie Halfkenny (Queen & Slim) E. Roger Mitchell (The Oval) and others. No info yet on the plot, but if we were to offer a guess we’d speculate that it involves a rapper on the rise navigating the merciless music industry while violence and turmoil continue to dog him from the mean streets he’s struggling to overcome.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

Lifetime’s Girl in the Basement Locks Into Atlanta

Lifetime’s Girl in the Basement Locks Into Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 7 Oct
  • 0
Oprah Network’s Christmas Movie Gets Baked

Oprah Network’s Christmas Movie Gets Baked

Call Sheet
  • 7 Oct
  • 0
AC/DC Power Up with Returning Members

AC/DC Power Up with Returning Members

News Leak
  • 7 Oct
  • 0
Rap Sequel Super Turnt Turns Up in the ATL

Rap Sequel Super Turnt Turns Up in the ATL

Call Sheet
  • 6 Oct
  • 0
The Orange Constant: Peel’s Out

The Orange Constant: Peel’s Out

Support Our Troops
  • 6 Oct
  • 0
Bob Log III – Happy Birthday Baby, Vol. 1

Bob Log III – Happy Birthday Baby, Vol. 1

Record Reviews
  • 5 Oct
  • 0
Back to Top