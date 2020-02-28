Sci-Fi Actioner Cosmic Sin Commences Filming

It seems that Bruce Willis is going to be spending additional time in our fair city over the ensuing weeks and months. Prior to getting rolling on the previously announced Run of the Hitman, Willis will be working on the sci-fi actioner Cosmic Sin, which will be filming in Norcross (at one of those studios, perhaps?) beginning March 1 and lasting at least a couple weeks. Written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake (Willis’ yet-to-be-released Breach), the story follows a group of scientists and warriors fighting to save their race after hostile aliens with the power to take over human hosts threaten their survival. Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Johnny Messner (Jane the Virgin) and Brandon Thomas Lee are the only other cast members announced at this stage.