Soccer Drama High Expectations Films in Metro Atlanta

Kelsey Grammer, Taylor Gray (Lifetime’s American Princess) and ex-Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke have been in Woodstock and Canton since Sept. 21 shooting the independent film High Expectations. Jonathan Southard is making his feature film directorial debut with the tale of a legendary former soccer player who drops one of his sons from the team he now owns, while leaving his other son on the roster. Former Atlanta Beat goalkeeper Briana Scurry, a gold medal-winner player for the US women’s national soccer team in both the World Cup and the Summer Olympic Games, is also starring.