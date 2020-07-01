Terror Lake Drive Sneaks Into Atlanta

A thriller mini-series called Terror Lake Drive is being filmed in metro Atlanta through July 15 for the UMC streaming service, formerly known as the Urban Movie Channel upon its creation in 2014 by BET founder Robert L. Johnson. Malik Yoba (New York Undercover, Designated Survivor), Shannon Kane (The Originals, All My Children), Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf), Terri Vaughn (Greenleaf), E. Roger Mitchell (The Oval, The Quad), Brely Evans (Ambitions) and Donielle T. Hansley Jr. (If Loving You is Wrong) star in the story of a troubled single mother from Baltimore relocating to another city with her teenage kid and being stalked in the process. It also conveniently takes place in the midst of a pandemic, which seems like a plot point tacked on hastily in order to film it more easily amid social distancing and mask restrictions. Co-executive producer Jerry LaMothe (who has a few episodes of Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners to his credit) is directing the series, which as far as I can tell is the first production of significance, such as it may be, to get started in Georgia since the March shutdown, beating Tyler Perry Studios’ reopening by a couple weeks.