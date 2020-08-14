The Inheritance Wraps in Columbus

A Christian independent film titled The Inheritance just wrapped its production in the Columbus, Georgia area after getting underway on July 20. John K.D. Graham (Catching Faith, Catching Faith 2, the upcoming Switched) is directing the comedy feature about four estranged siblings who return home to claim their inheritance upon the death of their mother, only to discover that she hid the deed to the estate somewhere on the property, and the first one that finds it gets everything. Mena Suvari (American Beauty, pictured), Cameron Kelly (the Lifetime movie Christmas Hotel), Jeff Schroeder (The Bold and the Beautiful), Jaleel White (Steve Urkel from Family Matters) and co-producer Meredith Riley Stewart (a native Phenix City, Alabama, just across the Chattahoochee) star in the movie.