The Walking Dead Restarts Production in October

It seems that instead of finishing filming season 10 and then immediately starting on season 11, as reported last month, The Walking Dead’s 10th season will instead end with an already-filmed season finale on Oct. 4. A week later, on October 12, production will commence in Senoia, Georgia and surrounding areas on a six-episode “filler” series that will air between seasons 10 and 11; call it season 10.5 if you must. It’s not yet known whether it will also be titled simply The Walking Dead or something else, but production is expected to last through late November. Then from February through June 2021, filming will take place on the The Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season. Fans need not fret, however; a WD movie is in development, Fear the Walking Dead will continue (for now), the new series The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere after the season ten finale, and another new spinoff focusing on Daryl and Carol (the characters played by Norman Reedus and Melisa McBride) is planned. No word yet on where that one or the movie will be filmed.