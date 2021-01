Get Out! February 16 – February 28

Tuesday, February 16th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Danny Miller Trio

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Funky Bluester

Wednesday, February 17th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Moses Mo & the Real Cool Band; The Bone Daddys

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Trent Minter

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Michael Pezent

Thursday, February 18th

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): Joe Garner

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Smokey Jones & the 3 Dollar Pistols

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Garrett Collins Project

Friday, February 19th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Jody & Justin

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Lynnay Della Luce

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Tyler Sherard

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Caleb Hensinger

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Joe Garner

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): Smash Castle

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Mock of Ages

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Bourbon Brothers

NAPOLEON’S: Mike Veal & Friends

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Joe Gransden

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Michael Cahen

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Liquorsmiths

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Justin

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Funky Bluester

Saturday, February 20th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Jukebox Revival

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Todd Wells

DILLONS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR (Lawrenceville): Tin River

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Caleb Hensinger

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Pandora’s Box

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Eddie 9Volt

NAPOLEON’S: Pigs on a String

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Cazanovas

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Lou Van Dora

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Dalby

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Reckless

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Athens): Chyann Rose (5pm)

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Bird Dog Jubilee

Sunday, February 21st

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

Monday, February 22nd

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

Tuesday, February 23rd

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Danny Miller Trio

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Funky Bluester

Wednesday, February 24th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Rae and the Ragdolls; According to Taste

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Michael Keith

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Jacob Kitchens

Thursday, February 25th

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): David Ferguson

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Garrett Collins Project

Friday, February 26th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Fire & the Knife Duo

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Lee Gamble

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Malachi Mills

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Tyler Sherard

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Caleb Hensinger

HOBNOB (Perimeter): James Patrick Morgan

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): Noah Cothern Duo

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): DeCarlo

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Danny Miller & Friends

NAPOLEON’S: Mike Veal & Friends

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Skyler Saufley

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Joe Gransden

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): William Green

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Hot Rod Walt

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Dueling Pianos

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Athens): Michael Pezent

Saturday, February 27th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Ian & Perry

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Audra McLaughlin

DILLONS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR (Lawrenceville): Boomer X

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Caleb Hensinger

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Shyanne

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Colin Alvarez Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Jon Wyatt

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Banks and Shane

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Radio Star

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Athens): Chris Recalde (5pm)

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Kasvot Fox

Sunday, February 28th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

