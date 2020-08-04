Day 13

The year 2020 is going to go on record as a real downer. Disregarding for a moment all of the sickness and fear, there are other types of loss that are a bit quieter and feel a little selfish. Weddings, funerals, graduations, and other major life moments are put on indefinite hold. Live music, art openings, marathons, and film premieres are just not happening right now. With some of this disruption, however, comes a bit of a silver lining for some industries. What if this is a window of opportunity for independent films to get a little love and attention for a change? With film festivals cancelled and millions of viewers staying at home, this may be a good time for audiences to venture outside of their comfort zones.

Day 13 is a terrific vehicle for just such a trip. For her first feature, Jax Medel brings a welcome blend of familiar and thrilling story. With a nod to Rear Window, Day 13 is set in a comfortable, suburban neighborhood with one notable oddity: a house that is dozens of years older that all of the surrounding homes. We first meet Colton (Alex MacNicoll) and Rachel (Meyrick Murphy) as their single mother is about to depart for a girls trip out of the country. Colton is left in charge of their house and his sister for the next 16 days. Did I mention that a creepy old man has moved into the old house across the street in the middle of the night? Colton immediately splurges on some home security cameras to check it out. Once he notices that Heather (Genevieve Hannelius) is also residing in the eerie old house, he and his best friend Michael (Jeremy Tutson) launch a pretty invasive investigation into the mystery. Colton quickly becomes involved with Heather and begins to discover the truth behind the house and its weird inhabitants.

With clean pacing, clever casting, and convincing effects, it’s a good time to give this indie horror thriller your attention.