Sonic the Hedgehog

Has there ever been a decent video game movie? We’ve seen the bad…Super Mario Bros. (1993), Double Dragon (1994), Street Fighter (1994), and Mortal Kombat (1995). And we’ve seen the absolute worst...Assassin’s Creed (2016), Need for Speed (2014). Warcraft (2016), and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010). Mostly due to a lack of competition, Sonic the Hedgehog is by far the greatest video game movie ever made. Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is stranded on Earth, but he absolutely loves it. The only drawback is Sonic’s loneliness and need for friendship. But this problem is soon solved when Sonic teams up with a rural town cop named Tom (James Marsden) to take on the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). It’s the ultimate showcase of ’90s nostalgia, not just because of Sega’s Sonic, but its pairing with Carrey, who turns in a classic, throwback performance that’s obviously an homage to his earlier over-the-top work. The only major problem with the movie is its blatant product placement. The sequel ought to be called Sonic the Hedgehog Eats at Olive Garden as Olive Garden is mentioned several times in the movie.

[PG]