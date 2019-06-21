Toy Story 4

It’s been nine years since Toy Story 3, since Andy grew up and put his toys away. Bonnie is in the picture now and has discovered Andy’s old toys. She’s also introduced her own new handmade toy from her art supplies, Forky, a spork with popsicle-stick feet, googly eyes, and pipe-cleaner arms. Like most of what Disney puts out these days, Toy Story 4 seems – on the surface, at least – like a totally unnecessary cash grab. On one hand it is just that, but on the other this film is so well done, so well produced, that all of that is actually forgivable, because you get so immersed in it all that you forget all about the crass commercialism. The film actually has a great story, it has heart, it pulls at your heart strings, and Tim Allen and Tom Hanks just work so well together as Buzz Lightyear and Woody – it’s great to hear them one more time! Simply put, this might be the best Toy Story, and that might be because you just didn’t expect it.