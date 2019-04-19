Lee “Scratch” Perry Doesn’t Want Your Weed

The inimitable and seemingly tireless Lee “Scratch” Perry has reunited with producer Adrian Sherwood and his On-U Sound label for his latest album, Rainford, to be released on May 31.

The title refers to Perry’s birth name, and according to Sherwood, “it’s the most intimate album Lee has ever made, but at the same time the musical ideas are very fresh. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve come up as a piece of work.”

Meanwhile, Perry, who turned 83 on March 20, recently Tweeted to his fans requesting that they quit bringing him gifts of kind bud at his shows. “As you know you can always meet me backstage, but please don’t bring me any greens… I used to stash it somewhere, forget and had problems by customs!”