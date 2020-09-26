Lera Lynn Does It Herself for Next LP

Onetime Georgian Lera Lynn has announced an Oct. 23 release date for her latest album, On My Own. As the title not-so-subtly suggests, Ms. Lynn – who’s currently counting down to the birth of her first child – wrote, recorded, performed and produced everything on it, a complete 180 from the Nashvillian’s 2018 duets project, Plays Well With Others.

“I think there is something special about a singular vision,” Lynn says. “That’s not to say there’s not something special about a shared vision, a collaborative vision. But I would be so thrilled to hear records made in isolation by my favorite artists, just to know what their uninfluenced vision of their music is… I guess I just wanted to hear what my own imagination sounded like.”

The first two singles from On My Own, “Are You Listening?” and “Let Me Tell You Something,” are available now.

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen.