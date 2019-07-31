Shakespears Sister Pairs Up Again

Shakespears Sister is a name that hasn’t occupied our headspace in quite a long time. But lo and behold, Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit are back with their first single together in 27 years, “All the Queen’s Horses,” one of two new songs included on Singles Party, a just-released compilation album also including 16 remastered tracks from previous Shakespears Sister albums.

Although Detroit and former Bananarama member Fahey split in 1993, the latter continued on under the Shakespears Sister banner, releasing various singles and two albums in 2004 and 2009.

The reunited duo will play select dates in the UK this year, though only New York and Los Angeles are on their current US itinerary. That may change when they release their next EP of brand new material in the fall.