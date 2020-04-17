Larkin Poe Bring New Album, Livestreaming Series

Rescheduled from May 1, roots-rock duo Larkin Poe have now set a Friday, June 12 release date for their new album, Self Made Man, via their own Tricki-Woo Records imprint. Self-produced with engineer Roger Alan Nichols at his Bell Tone Recording studio in Nashville, the album “is, in a lot of ways, the first lyrically uplifting record we’ve made,” according to Megan Lovell. “People can go through terrible things. People can weather immeasurable sorrow and hard times, and yet we can still come out on the other side, pull ourselves together and thrive. This record reflects some of the joy and positivity that we ourselves feel and appreciate.” Thus far, two advance tracks from Self Made Man have been unveiled: the molasses-drenched blues-rock of the title track and the electrifying catharsis of “Holy Ghost Fire.”

Now residing in Nashville, the Georgia-bred Lovell sisters – Megan and Rebecca – are doing what many locked down musicians with nowhere to go are doing these days: invading your living room …or bedroom …or kitchen …or wherever your laptop or smartphone happens to be at the moment (with your permission, of course). That’s right, they’re livestreaming. They’ve already been doing a few informal livestreams on Facebook and other outlets, but a more proper series of individually-themed livestream performances from our self-made women will begin this Saturday and run through early June. The first, on Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m. ET, is called “Tip o’ the Hat” (translation: covers of some of their favorite songs), followed by a “Hits” set May 2 at 4 p.m. ET, “Blues Classics” May 16 at 4 p.m. ET, two “Happy Hour” performances May 30 at 1 p.m. (for Europe) and 7 p.m. ET and a “Requests Show” June 6 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike some acts, these performances can’t be viewed for free with the option of donating to a virtual tip jar. They’re individually ticketed, with a portion of proceeds going to United Way Nashville, ostensibly to help the community there in response to the early March tornado outbreak and the subsequent Wu-Tang Flu mess.

As it stands now, Larkin Poe’s rescheduled headlining tour is set to begin in earnest in August, although there are still some festival dates on the books for June as well as a June 18 date at Minglewood Hall in Memphis that they’re hoping to make.

Photo by Robby Klein.