Mary Bragg Goes Drivin’ N Cryin’

Georgia native Mary Bragg has enlisted her home state’s resilient rock ‘n’ roll lifers Drivin’ N Cryin’ to back her up for a song on her forthcoming EP. Keeping the connection going, it’s a cover of a tune by Aaron Lee Tasjan, a former guitarist for Drivin’ N Cryin who also produced the band’s latest studio album, Live the Love Beautiful.

“When I was in college in Athens, Georgia in the early 2000s, Drivin’ N Cryin’ was one of the best bands around, dishing out rock ‘n’ roll like biscuits at a meat & three,” Bragg, now based in Nashville, told Rolling Stone. “Now, if you told my 18-year-old self she’d get to collaborate with them on a song one day, she’d completely freak out.”

“Don’t Walk Away” originally appeared on Tasjan’s 2014 album Crooked River Burning. Bragg’s version with DNC will be included on her EP Think About It, out March 6.