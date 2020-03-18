Mike Mattison’s Solo Afterglow

Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Mike Mattison (Scrapomatic, the Derek Trucks Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) goes solo on Afterglow, out March 20 on Landslide Records. The 10-song collection offers more musical variety than the blues-heavy (and equally awesome) 2014 album You Can’t Fight Love.

Quite a few of the rootsy, throwback sounds now considered part of Americana are represented here. The title track could pass as a would-be Dwight Yoakam single, yet Mattison’s not just here to resuscitate anyone’s honky-tonk revival. He’s also serving up angsty slow-burners (“World’s Comin’ Down”), flashbacks to ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll (“Kiss You Where You Live”) and smooth R&B (“I Really Miss You”).

As of now, Mattison will be back through Atlanta for the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s July 24-25 shows at the Fox Theatre.