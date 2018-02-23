Albany to Perform Exorcism at Lincoln High

An empty high school that closed last year in Albany, Georgia will be the primary filming location for Exorcism at Lincoln High, a low-budget horror movie that will be shot around the south Georgia town during March. While the cast has yet to be announced, the story involves group of high school students that put a curse on an unsuspecting girl and then attempt to exorcise the demon that subsequently possesses her. Director Steve Miner has had some experience in the horror genre, having helmed Halloween H20, Warlock and the second and third Friday the 13th movies. It’s being co-produced by Atlanta’s Londonderry Entertainment, headed by Patrick Millsaps, a former attorney and the Chief of Staff for Newt Gingrich’s 2012 presidential campaign.