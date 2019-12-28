Atlanta the Destination for Vacation Friends

John Cena (pictured), Meredith Hagner (TBS’s Search Party) and Lil Rey Howery (NBC’s The Carmichael Show) are set to star in Vacation Friends, a comedy movie from 20th Century Fox that is crewing up for a Spring shoot in Atlanta. For his first feature film, Clay Tarver (an executive producer of HBO’s Silicon Valley) will direct the tale about a straight-laced couple that befriends a significantly wilder ‘n’ crazier couple during a Mexican vacation, only to have the rowdies unexpectedly follow them back home. Cena was most recently in Atlanta as part of the cast of James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, and also starred in the Atlanta-filmed comedy Blockers.