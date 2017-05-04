Amy_Adams

Amy Adams Brings Sharp Objects to Atlanta

Amy Adams will star alongside Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), Will Chase (Nashville), Eliza Scanlen (Home and Away) and Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under) in Sharp Objects, a new series for HBO expected to shoot in Barnesville mid-June through mid-July. Based on a novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, it’s about a reporter, just released from a psychiatric hospital, who returns to her hometown to cover the violent murder of two young girls, forcing her to confront her own psychological demons from the past. It’s already been shooting in California. Jean-Marc Vallee (Big Little Lies) will be directing all eight episodes.

