Another Jumanji Movie to Materialize in Georgia

A follow-up to 2017’s successful franchise reboot/continuation Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will film in metro Atlanta (as well as Los Angeles and Canada) from mid-January through the end of April. Currently under the working title Jumanji 2019, the sequel will reunite Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in a new video game-propelled comedic-fantasy-adventure. Jake Kasdan is returning to direct. No other stars announced as yet. It’s currently penciled in for a Dec. 13, 2019 theatrical release.