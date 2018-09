Atlanta Receives Deadly Dispatch

The TV One original movie Deadly Dispatch is currently being filmed in Atlanta. Tamala Jones (Booty Call, ABC’s Castle, pictured), Dominique Perry (HBO’s Insecure) and rapper Killer Mike are starring in the tale of the mysterious murder of a taxi company owner, and the efforts by his best friend from high school to get to the bottom of what really happened. Morenike Joela (BET’s Sexless) is directing.