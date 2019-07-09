Sweet Magnolias Blooming in Covington

Based on a series of novels by Sherryl Woods, the new Netflix drama/romance series Sweet Magnolias has just begun shooting its first season in Covington, Georgia. Monica Potter (Boston Legal, Parenthood, pictured), Brooke Elliott (Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva) and Heather Headley (NBC’s Chicago Med) star as childhood best friends in a small South Carolina town called Serenity. Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101), Chris Klein (the American Pie movies) and Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy, All My Children) are also in the cast, while Betty Buckley’s brother Norman Buckley (episodes of Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl) is directing.