August GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Amy Smart (Justified, pictured), Rory Cochrane (24) and Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) have joined the cast of Tyson’s Run, which has been filming in Marietta and Fayetteville… The cast for Michael Lembeck’s Never Too Late kind of looks like an episode of The Love Boat. Ann-Margret, Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Jane Curtain, Marianne Muellerleile (the 2000s soap opera Passions), Loretta Devine (Boston Public) and Robert Duvall are all aboard so far… Belle Shouse (ABC’s Secrets and Lies), Rana Roy (Life Sentence), Teagle Bougere, Isabella Amara (Nashville), Megan West (How to Get Away with Murder) and Molly Price (Third Watch) have been added to the cast of the Facebook Watch series Queen America, currently shooting in Atlanta… Production on the second season of Good Girls has moved from Georgia to California… The first season of YouTube Red’s Now We Here has wrapped production in Atlanta.