August GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Discovery’s anthology series Manhunt: Unabomber, which filmed in the Atlanta area as Manifesto, premieres with a special two-hour episode on Aug 1st at 9 p.m. on Discovery. Sam Worthington, Paul Bettany and Jane Lynch star… The fourth and final season of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire premieres Aug. 19th at p.m., special two-hour episode… When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, which filmed in Atlanta under the title Hit a Lick, premieres on TV One Aug. 28th. Lil Mama stars as Blakely – an Atlanta stripper/prostitute who pleaded guilty to the murders of three men in 2002 – alongside Tami Roman (Basketball Wives) and Lance Gross (House of Payne).

Shot primarily in Georgia and North Carolina, Logan Lucky opens in theaters August 18th. The NASCAR heist comedy stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hillary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Daniel Craig, Sebastian Stan and Dwight Yoakam.