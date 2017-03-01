Debby_Ryan

Beauty Pageant Drama Insatiable Filming Pilot

Another pilot for CW, Insatiable, is also setting up in Atlanta in March. A drama inspired by actual Southern attorney and beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson (star of TLC’s reality series Coach Charming), it boasts Debby Ryan (Disney Channel’s Jessie, pictured), Erinn Westbrook (Awkward) and Michael Provost (Six) among its stars. Dexter co-producer Lauren Gussis is the writer and co-executive producer behind this one, with Andrew Fleming (The Craft) directing.

