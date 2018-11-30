December Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

In a rather curious marketing strategy, Dumplin’, starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, will be released in select theaters on Dec. 7, the very same day it begins streaming on Netflix. Dolly Parton’s soundtrack album has just arrived at retailers… Clint Eastwood’s The Mule will open in theaters on Dec. 14.

Life-Size 2, the sequel starring Tyra Banks and Francia Raisa, premieres on the Freeform network at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2… Two Atlanta-filmed small-screen holiday movies will make their debut this month on TV One: Merry Wishmas airs Sunday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. EST, while Coins for Christmas premieres two weeks later, Sunday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. EST.