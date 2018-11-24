Julianne_Hough

Dolly’s Netflix Series Gets Title, Cast Additions

Dolly Parton’s upcoming scripted anthology series for Netflix has been titled Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, with each of the eight episodes to be inspired by a particular Dolly song. Meanwhile a few cast members for the show, which has been filming in Atlanta area, have been revealed: Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in the episode “These Old Bones,” while Julianne Hough (pictured) will play “Jolene” in the episode based on that famous song, alongside Dallas Roberts (Insatiable), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Two and a Half Men) and Parton herself as the owner of a small-town Georgia honky-tonk named Baby Blue’s. “If I Had Wings” is also apparently one of the songs being dramatized. All eight episodes are expected to premiere simultaneously at some point next year.

