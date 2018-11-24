Dolly’s Netflix Series Gets Title, Cast Additions

Dolly Parton’s upcoming scripted anthology series for Netflix has been titled Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, with each of the eight episodes to be inspired by a particular Dolly song. Meanwhile a few cast members for the show, which has been filming in Atlanta area, have been revealed: Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in the episode “These Old Bones,” while Julianne Hough (pictured) will play “Jolene” in the episode based on that famous song, alongside Dallas Roberts (Insatiable), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Two and a Half Men) and Parton herself as the owner of a small-town Georgia honky-tonk named Baby Blue’s. “If I Had Wings” is also apparently one of the songs being dramatized. All eight episodes are expected to premiere simultaneously at some point next year.