FOX Picks Up The Passage as Series

After the pilot underwent significant reshoots and cast changes, FOX has granted The Passage a full first-season order. Based on Justin Cronin’s fantasy book trilogy, the thriller about secret government experiments with a dangerous virus stars Mark-Paul Gossalaar (pictured), Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Caroline Chikezie and Jamie McShane. No official confirmation yet as to whether production on the series will return to metro Atlanta, but indications are that it will.