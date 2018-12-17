Gloria Steinem Biopic to Film in Savannah

Julianne Moore (pictured), Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, Tomb Raider) and Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House, Sharp Objects) will play older, younger and adolescent versions, respectively, of ’70s feminist icon Gloria Steinem in The Glorias: A Life on the Road, a feature film biopic based on Steinem’s memoir of the same name, which will shoot in Savannah from January through March. One of the most repugnant women in modern history – Bette Midler – will play one of the most repugnant women in modern history – Bella Abzug – while Janelle Monae has been tapped to portray Ms. Magazine co-founder Dorothy Pitman Hughes, who co-founded the Women’s Action Alliance with Steinem. Julie Taymor (Frida, Across the Universe) is directing, with Steinem executive producing along with Amy Richards, who played “eeny, meeny, miny, mo” with her own triplets when deciding which two of them to abort. This movie’s gonna be a laugh riot.