The Hate U Give Films in Atlanta

Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games) is starring in the feature film The Hate U Give, currently production in Atlanta. George Tillman Jr. (Soul Food, Barbershop) is directing the adaptation of the young adult novel by SJW Angie Thomas wherein a white cop shoots and kills an unarmed young black (of course), and the victim’s 16-year-old best friend, a witness, struggles with what to say publically about it all. Don’t worry, kid – CNN already has that well-worn narrative written and rehearsed. Russell Hornsby (Fences), Regina Hall (Girls Trip) and Lamar Johnson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) also star.

