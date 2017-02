Indie Comedy Fam-il-y Films in Atlanta

Written and directed by Laura Steinel (Amazon’s Red Oaks), the independent comedy feature film Fam-i-ly is filming in Atlanta through the end of March. Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black, pictured) stars as an emotionally stunted woman whose 13-year-old niece wants to run away and be a juggalo. Jillian Bell (Workaholics) is also in the cast, presumably not as a juggalo.