Indie Flick Summer ’03 Now in Atlanta

The independent movie Summer ’03 is currently shooting in Atlanta. Joey King (Fargo, Independence Day: Resurgence, pictured), Jack Kilmer (Val’s son), Andrea Savage (Veep), Paul Scheer (Veep), Erin Drake (Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt), June Squibb (Nebraska, About Schmidt) and Atlanta’s Stephen Ruffin are starring in the comedy/drama, inspired by a true story, about a 16-year-old girl whose life is upended after her grandmother unloads a flood of secrets while on her deathbed. It’s written and directed by Becca Gleason, helming her first feature film.