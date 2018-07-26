Indie Horror Film The Giant Wraps in Georgia

The Giant, a low-budget, independent horror movie from first-time feature writer/director David Raboy, recently wrapped production after shooting over the span of a month around Atlanta, Athens, Lake Oconee, Madison and other Peach State outposts. The creepy storyline – expanded from Raboy’s 2012 short student film of the same name – concerns a troubled 17-year-old girl spending her last summer in her small Georgia hometown while a mysterious killer is preying on teenage girls that resemble her.