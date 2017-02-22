Michelle_Williams

Janis Joplin Biopic Setting Up in Atlanta

Janis, a long-in-coming Janis Joplin biopic starring Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea), has been scouting locations and setting up an office in Atlanta. Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) is directing the indie feature, which is being made in partnership with the Joplin family, which means exclusive rights to the ‘60s singer’s most popular songs. It’s based on the book Love, Janis, written by the late singer’s sister Laura and featuring personal letters Janis wrote to her family. No other stars are known at this time, but production is expected to commence not long after the flowers start blooming around here. In related news, a separate Janis biopic that was to have starred Amy Adams has been shelved.

