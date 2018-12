January Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The TV One original movie Three’s Complicated will premiere Sunday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET… FOX’s new series The Passage premieres on January 14 at 9 p.m. ET… Trigger Warning, a six-episode docuseries commandeered by obese racist Killer Mike, will stream on Netflix beginning Jan. 18… Sylvester Stallone’s Savannah-filmed Backtrace got a brief theatrical release last month to less-than-stellar reviews/box office. If you care to see it, you can rent or buy it via Amazon Prime or Vudu.