July GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Marvel’s thoroughly delightful Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters July 6th… The HBO series Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams, premieres July 8th at 9 p.m. ET… Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters twisted comedy anthology series premieres on TruTV July 11th at 10 p.m. ET… The TV movie Nightclub Secrets, which filmed in Atlanta under the title Bottle Girl, premieres on Lifetime July 21st at 8 p.m. ET… The TV One original movie Down For Whatever premieres July 22nd at 8 p.m. ET.

Amy AdamsBobcat GoldthwaitComic BookEvangeline LillyLawrence FishburneMarvelMichael DouglasMichelle PfeifferPaul RuddT.I.

