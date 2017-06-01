June GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Stranger Things has been renewed for season three, still to film all around Atlanta… Production on another season of Adult Swim’s Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell is getting underway in Atlanta… CW’s The Originals has been renewed for a fifth season… Sleepy Hollow has been cancelled by FOX… Manifesto, aka Manhunt: Unabomber, has wrapped its Atlanta area shoot… I, Tonya did some Atlanta reshoots in mid-May… Actress/dancer/singer Teyana Taylor, rapper Yazz the Greatest and Sierra McClain (Empire) are in the cast of the dance flick Honey 4, currently shooting in Atlanta…. Philip Glenister (Cinemax’s Outcast), Lesley Sharp (ITV’s Scott & Bailey), Rosie Day (ITV’s Prime Suspect 1973), Kim Fields (The Facts of Life) and Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones) are starring in the six-episode British comedy-drama series Living the Dream, which has been filming in Savannah.