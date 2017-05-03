May GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Lots of sophomore season renewals and production stars happening… BET’s Atlanta-filmed series Quad has been renewed for a second season… Stan Against Evil has been renewed by IFC, with season two slated to crank up production in Atlanta by late May… Season two of Star gets rolling in Atlanta in June… Second season of the IFC’s minor league baseball comedy Brockmire will start filming in the area in September… Second season of Atlanta getting going soon… Hey, MacGyver’s been re-upped for a second season, too! No word on a production start date… The second season of OWN’s Greenleaf has wrapped production… Season eight of The Walking Dead begins production May 1st, lasting through mid-November. Norm sightings are already rampant… You know you wanna be an audience member for Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court. Just admit it. Tapings are taking place in Atlanta now through November. In film news, Bastards did some local reshoots in mid-April… Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda wrapped on April 21st… Bad Moms Christmas is what’s been filming in Candler Park, in case you’re curious… The increasingly unavoidable Hannibal Buress (pictured) has joined the cast of The Pact.