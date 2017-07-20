Newnan, Cartersville Have The Appeal

The independent Christian/inspirational film The Appeal has been filming in Cartersville and Newnan of late. Written by Darius Washington, inspired by a true story and set in Coweta County circa 1988, it stars Richard Gant (Smallville, The Mindy Project, Rocky V, pictured) and Irma P. Hall (Soul Food, The Ladykillers), plus Atlanta’s Cocoa Brown (Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse), Robin Dyke and, in a small role, singer Gwen Hughes. Interesting side note for all you clued-in young/hip rock ‘n’ roll fans out there: director Ray Bengston and his wife Barbara are the parents of bassist Danny Bengston of the LA-based rock band together PANGEA, who are playing the Drunken Unicorn on September 14th.