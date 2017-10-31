November GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates
A Bad Moms Christmas, starring a lot of fake snow on McLendon Ave., opens in theaters November 1st… You can see Thor: Ragnarok, which did some shoots in Atlanta, beginning the night of November 2nd…
The second season of IFC’s Stan Against Evil premieres November 1st at 10 p.m. ET…
