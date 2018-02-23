John_Travolta

The Poison Rose Blooms in Savannah

John Travolta, his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, Morgan Freeman and Forest Whitaker are slated to star in The Poison Rose, a low budget independent crime thriller crewing up for a Savannah shoot. Mr. Travolta will play a boozy mess of a PI in Galveston, Texas who pursues a seemingly routine case that becomes more complex as he peels the layers. Freeman plays a crime boss and Whitaker the shady owner of an elite sanitarium, with Ella Bleu, unbelievably enough, playing her dad’s daughter. Director George Gallo (Middle Men) co-wrote the script with Richard Salvatore, on whose novel it’s based.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in GeorgiaJohn TravoltaMorgan Freeman

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Godzilla vs. Kong Clashing Toward Atlanta

Godzilla vs. Kong Clashing Toward Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 23 Feb
  • 0
Bobby Brown Story To Be Told

Bobby Brown Story To Be Told

Call Sheet
  • 23 Feb
  • 0
Albany to Perform Exorcism at Lincoln High

Albany to Perform Exorcism at Lincoln High

Call Sheet
  • 23 Feb
  • 0
The Poison Rose Blooms in Savannah

The Poison Rose Blooms in Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 23 Feb
  • 0
The Go! Team – Semicircle

The Go! Team – Semicircle

Record Reviews
  • 20 Feb
  • 0
Dixie Dregs

Dixie Dregs

Feature Stories
  • 20 Feb
  • 0
Back to Top