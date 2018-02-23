The Poison Rose Blooms in Savannah

John Travolta, his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, Morgan Freeman and Forest Whitaker are slated to star in The Poison Rose, a low budget independent crime thriller crewing up for a Savannah shoot. Mr. Travolta will play a boozy mess of a PI in Galveston, Texas who pursues a seemingly routine case that becomes more complex as he peels the layers. Freeman plays a crime boss and Whitaker the shady owner of an elite sanitarium, with Ella Bleu, unbelievably enough, playing her dad’s daughter. Director George Gallo (Middle Men) co-wrote the script with Richard Salvatore, on whose novel it’s based.