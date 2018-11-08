Robin_Givens

Production Now Underway on OWN Drama Ambitions

Producer Will Packer’s new series for OWN, Ambitions, has begun shooting its first season in Atlanta. The soap opera-style drama, created by Jamey Giddens (a writer for UMC’s The Rich and the Ruthless), concerns a recently relocated woman who clashes with powerful and devious forces in her new city, all while trying to revitalize her marriage. Robin Givens (pictured), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire) and Brely Evans (Being Mary Jane) are in the cast, while music vid director Benny Boom (responsible for many of Nicki Minaj’s videos) is directing at least some of it.

