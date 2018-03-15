Season 3 of Stranger Things Prepping

The third season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things will begin shooting in the familiar (and probably a few new) spots around Atlanta in mid-April. Several new characters are being added; so far, Maya Hawke (BBC’s Little Women) has been added to the cast, with more to follow. Eight episodes this time, which is one less than season two, but we could’ve done without Eleven’s completely unnecessary trip-to-Chicago episode anyway. Speaking of, let’s hope those obnoxious Windy City punk misfits don’t figure into the direction of the third season, which will be set in 1985.