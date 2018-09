Soul Train Saga to Film in Atlanta

Based on the early years of television music/dance program Soul Train and its impresario, Don Cornelius, the 10-episode BET series American Soul will be filming now through December in Atlanta. Sinqua Walls (pictured, The Breaks) will portray Cornelius, with Jason Dirden (Greenleaf), Iantha Richardson (NBC’s This Is Us), Christopher Jefferson (UMC’s 5th Ward) Jelani Winston and Katlyn Nichol also in the regular cast.