Trailer Park Sitcom Shooting in Savannah

Remember back a few months ago when we told you a British interview show called Living the Dream was going to film its next season in Savannah? That sounded so stupid as to possibly not be entirely true, which in fact is the case. Instead, it’s a British television comedy series called Living the Dream about an English family that buys a trailer park in Florida, for some unfathomable reason. Yuks undoubtedly ensue. Cast unannounced as of yet. Anyway, it’s filming now through the end of June down in Savannah. Just don’t confuse it with the interview show, or the Radio 4 sitcom called Living the Dream, or the 2014 TV movie Living the Dream starring Sean Young, or the Canadian comedy series Trailer Park Boys…