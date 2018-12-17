Michael_Jai_White

Undercover Brother 2 Underway in Atlanta

A sequel to the 2002 hit comedy movie Undercover Brother is currently in the works in Atlanta, but without the original’s star, Eddie Griffin. Perhaps the working subtitle for Undercover Brother 2 offers a clue to the direction it’s taking: Undercover Brother’s Brother. The Griffin film starred Dave Chappelle, Billy Dee Williams, Denise Richards, Chris Kattan, Neil Patrick Harris and James Brown. So far, other than Michael Jai White (who already did a blaxploitation parody with 2009’s Black Dynamite, pictured) and the guy who played Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, nobody you’ve ever heard of has been cast in the sequel. So… 17 years after the original… lacking the star of the original… lacking any real stars at all… is it just us, or does something about this seem pointless?

