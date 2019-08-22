Sistas Are Doin’ It for Tyler Perry

Sistas is the blackalicious title of another new Tyler Perry TV series for BET that has commenced production in metro Atlanta. KJ Smith (ABC’s The Fix, pictured), Ebony Obsidian (CLEO TV’s Tough Love), Novi Brown (My Dad’s a Soccer Mom) and Mignon Von are starring in the comedy/drama about four single black women who can’t figure out why they’re single. How much you wanna bet none of them ever considers asking a successful man for his unique input concerning that mystery?