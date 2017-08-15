Film-Sundance-Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Where’s the Beef? In Savannah

The feature film Beef is expected to set up production in Savannah soon. With relative newcomer John Stalberg Jr. (High School) directing, Thomas Mann (Project X, pictured), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) and Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why) are lined up to star in the dark comedy about a small town fast food manager who loses a bet with a local crime boss and decides to rob his own restaurant to pay it off. No firm start date has been announced, but there’s an open call for crew positions, so chances are it shouldn’t be far off.

